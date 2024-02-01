Minneapolis evicts Camp Nenookaasi's migrating residents for 3rd time in 4 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS — Just two days after the City of Minneapolis cleared a homeless encampment known as Camp Nenookaasi for the second time in a month, it will now clear a newly established camp nearby.

City officials say residents of the camp, located on a city-owned lot near 16th Avenue South and East 26th Street in the Ventura Village neighborhood, are being evicted Thursday "due to imminent public safety concerns."

The previous encampment was located about a half-mile southwest near 14th Avenue South and East 26th Street. The city cleared the original Camp Nenookaasi, near 13th Avenue South and East 23rd Street, in early January.

Sarah McKenzie, the city's media relations coordinator, says there were "growing tensions between individuals within the camp and nearby residents" who arrived on Tuesday.

"Some individuals broke into the fenced and locked lot between two residential houses, removed 'no trespassing' signage, and set up several yurts overnight Tuesday," McKenzie said.

The original Camp Nenookaasi, near 13th Avenue South and East 23rd Street

McKenzie says those signs, and an order to vacate, were posted Wednesday.

There were at least six publicized encampment clearings in 2023, and Thursday's eviction marks the third clearing this year in the city.

Another large encampment, located north of the former K-Mart store off Nicollet Avenue South and East Lake Street, was cleared weeks before the first Camp Nenookaasi eviction. The clearing came in the wake of complaints from owners of several restaurants and businesses on the stretch of Nicollet Avenue known as "Eat Street."

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness, including Minneapolis City Councilmember Jason Chavez, have criticized city leaders for repeatedly evicting residents who are in crisis, many of whom are Indigenous, while not having a clear plan to help them or prevent migrations to new sites.

"To evict an encampment without a plan is only going to make that situation worse," said Chavez, who represents Ward 9. "It means that now people do not have a place to sleep at night, it means that people are losing access to providers that can help them with their addiction. It means that people now have to be dispersed across our city."

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette is expected to hold a press conference about the latest eviction late Thursday morning.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Jan. 30, 2024.