Thrastarson scores 19 to lead Washington State over Tommies 81-71

Tomas Thrastarson's 19 points helped Washington State defeat St. Thomas-Minnesota 81-71 on Monday night.

Thrastarson also contributed seven rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Emmanuel Ugbo added 12 points and six rebounds. ND Okafor finished 6 of 9 from the floor and scored 12.

Nick Janowski finished with 22 points to pace the Tommies (1-2). Nolan Minessale had 20 points and six assists.

Washington State jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, leading 50-30 at halftime.