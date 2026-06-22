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Mystics use late 12-0 surge to beat Lynx 84-79

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Sonia Citron had 21 points and Kiki Iriafen added 17, hitting a go-ahead basket late for a second straight game, to help the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-79 on Sunday night.

Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles had a three-point play to spark a 7-0 run for a 76-70 lead with 2:30 left to play.

Washington rookie Cotie McMahon answered with a 3-pointer and Iriafen followed with two straight baskets in a 12-0 run as the Mystics (8-7) took an 82-76 lead. Citron sank four free throws in the final six seconds to clinch a season-high third straight victory. McMahon had 15 points and five assists off the bench. Iriafen had a go-ahead basket in a win over the New York Liberty last time out.

Lynx Aces Basketball
Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. John Locher

Miles, the No. 2 overall selection in this year's draft, led the Lynx (13-4) with 22 points and Natasha Howard scored 20. Courtney Williams added 13 points and Kayla McBride scored 12.

Minnesota led 42-35 at halftime and 60-56 after three quarters. Citron buried a stepback 3-pointer to start a fourth quarter that saw the Mystics outscore the Lynx 28-19.

The Mystics are 7-1 when Citron takes 10 shots. She made 6 of 13 in the win.

Washington hosts Minnesota on Wednesday in the second of two straight matchups.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is June 18, 2026.

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