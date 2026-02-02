Warren Limmer, longest serving GOP state senator, to retire after 38 years at Minnesota Capitol

State Sen. Warren Limmer, the longest serving Republican-endorsed state senator in Minnesota history, says says he will retire at the end of the year.

Limmer was first elected to the Minnesota House in 1988, and won a special election to represent the Maple Grove area in the state Senate in 1995.

"I have been greatly honored that the public has trusted me to be their voice in Minnesota government since 1988," Limmer said in his Monday announcement.

He currently serves as a ranking minority member on the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, and also works with the Elections and Rules and Administrations committees. During his tenure, he has also held Senate leadership positions, including assistant majority leader and president pro tempore.

He is also a member of the advisory committee on security at the Minnesota Capitol.

Limmer said that he does not "plan on going silently into retirement."

"I have too much experience to stay quiet. I plan to stay involved in Minnesota's political process," he said.

Nineteen other Minnesota legislators are planning to retire after this year's session.

The 2026 legislative session begins on Feb. 17.