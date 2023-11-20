Shooting at Ohio Walmart leaves 4 wounded and gunman dead, police say

Police: 4 injured in Ohio Walmart shooting, gunman dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound Police: 4 injured in Ohio Walmart shooting, gunman dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound 00:26

Four people were shot Monday night in the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio by a man who walked in and started firing, police in the Dayton suburb said. The victims were taken to area hospitals and their conditions weren't known, police said.

According to police, the gunman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and officers didn't fire any shots.

Outside of Beavercreek, Ohio Walmart on Nov. 20, 2023 after, police say, gunman shot four people then fatally wounded himself. CBS Pittsburgh

His motive was unclear and his identity wasn't released.

One man told CBS Dayton, Ohio affiliate WHIO-TV he heard five or six shots ring out then hid and heard several more shots fired with the gunman nearby.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the FBI were at the scene along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other local agencies.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy," police said.

Walmart said in a statement that, "We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we're working closely with investigators on the scene."

The night before, two people were shot and killed Sunday night outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, Alaska, and police said they were searching for a suspect.

Police found the bodies of a man and woman behind two trucks in the parking lot, near the store's entrance. A firearm was also found, police said in a statement issued late Sunday evening.

Police released few other details but did say they believed it was an isolated incident.