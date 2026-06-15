Paralyzed Minnesota man's invention aims to help people with mobility issues walk again

At 17, a car accident left Alan Tholkes a paraplegic with a spinal cord injury. What followed has been a lifetime spent solving problems he understood firsthand.

"Being a user of the product, you start to train yourself to look at it. You can see the problems, right? I think that's the foundation of any good designer invention is just identifying the problem, how can you make something better," said Alan Tholkes, founder and inventor of the WalkPort.

For over four decades, Alan Tholkes designed wheelchairs, standing devices and mobility products used around the world.

His wife, Monaliza, says the drive to help others never switches off.

"He would have a pen and a paper on the side of the bed, and in the middle of the night would wake up and design a product," said Monaliza Tholkes.

She says Alan Tholkes often includes their children in the process, as ideas become inventions. His latest is called the WalkPort. It's designed to help people with paralysis, stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and age-related mobility issues experience walking again.

The idea came after Alan Tholkes spent hours traveling to a rehabilitation center for a brief walking session.

"I'm back home and I'm thinking, 'Well, that was good, wow. I want to do it again, but I want to do it right now, right here at my house,'" explained Alan Tholkes.

For Janice Binstock, the results were immediate. Earlier this year, she suddenly lost the use of her legs and tried the WalkPort after finishing physical therapy.

"My balance was a big factor with what I dealt with, and when I got on the WalkPort, I could just walk. I didn't have to concentrate on my balance. And I could see what I was doing," said Binstock.

Today, she's walking again without assistance.

A lifetime after losing the ability to walk himself, Alan Tholkes is still finding ways to help others take their next steps.

"The reaction on people's faces when they get to experience something they haven't been able to experience before is pretty gratifying," said Alan Tholkes.

"I just think it gives each individual hope," said Binstock.

The WalkPort will be built with manufacturing partner Data Metalcraft in Arlington, Minnesota. The first machines will roll off the assembly floor in August.

Alan Tholkes plans to retire in Florida at the end of this month.