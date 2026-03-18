Walker Art Center's interactive "Show & Tell" gives kids a hands-on spring break option

Spring break does not have to mean big travel plans or big spending for families who head to the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, where a new exhibit invites children to climb, crawl and create as part of the art experience.

The "Show & Tell" exhibit is arranged into hands-on zones designed to engage young visitors. Curators selected works from the Walker collection with children in mind, creating areas where families can make art, search for hidden pieces and play together.

"Our curators looked through our collections to identify different artworks within our collections that would be really kid-focused and kid-friendly," said Hannah Novillo Erickson, manager of lifelong learning and accessibility at the Walker.

Interactive features include a large textile installation that staff and visitors call Mama Critter, an element that proved immediately popular during early visits.

"As soon as you turn the corner, everyone's running to Mama Critter to play on her," explained Novillo Erickson.

For budding problem solvers, the exhibit also includes a massive 20,000-piece puzzle, along with stations where children can make and manipulate materials inspired by works from the collection.

Organizers said the exhibit is part of an effort to make art accessible to families early, and to introduce children to gallery spaces in an inviting way. Admission to the Walker is free for anyone under 18, and the museum notes that prices vary for adults. The "Show & Tell" exhibit runs through April 5.

For families seeking additional low-cost spring break options in the Twin Cities, organizers and local listings suggest a range of alternatives, including:

Minisota Play Cafe in Maple Grove, an indoor play space with admission under $15 per child.



Great River Water Park in St. Paul, which offers slides and a kids activity pool for under $10.



Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, which is free to enter, with a suggested donation option.



Novillo Erickson said the hands-on approach aims to demystify galleries for children, and to encourage repeat visits over time. Novillo Erickson said, "I think art is such an important part of our lives. It's a great introduction to exploring galleries as a kid."

The Walker's family-friendly layout and free admission for children are intended to lower barriers to participation, while the exhibit's mix of play and artmaking offers parents options for relatively inexpensive, educational activities during school break.