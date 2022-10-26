Walker Art Center announces 2022 British Arrows Awards showcase

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures are expected to be unseasonably mild for Halloween, but the announcement that the British Arrows Awards are returning to the Walker is truly a sign that summer is in the rear-view mirror.

Tickets for the always fresh, always funny screenings go on sale for Walker members Wednesday, and then for the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The screening dates run from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31.

A word of advice -- consider getting your tickets sooner than later. These screenings usually sell out quickly.

And it's not hard to understand why. The Arrows are like pumpkin spice for those of us who love visual media, short stories or just companies that aren't freaked out by goofy ideas. The screenings are a great reason to get together with friends (or colleagues) and experience something that only comes around once a year.

It's even more fun because the entire idea of the Arrows is a little absurd. After all, we live in a time when ads are increasingly avoided, fast-forwarded on DVR, or meshed in with content. But watching more than an hour's worth of adverts in the Arrows is weirdly refreshing.

This is, perhaps, because these are the best ads from across the pond, but maybe it's also because they offer a way to reflect on our culture. Advertising is about tapping into the audience. So, it could be argued, it's probably healthy for us consumers to take a step back and see what it is we supposedly desire, fear, or cherish on a day-to-day basis.

Unlike other ads, you have to pay to watch the Arrows. Ticket prices for screenings are $15 for adults. Walker members, students and seniors can get tickets for $12. You can also purchase an online screening for $20.

More on the Arrows Awards can be found here.