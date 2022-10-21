Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Walk to End Hunger to be held on Thanksgiving at Mall of America

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Walk to End Hunger will be at the Mall of America this Thanksgiving.

The fundraiser has already raised over $63,000 to help hunger relief organizations in the Twin Cities. They hope to raise $200,000 by the time of the walk.

Registration is open now. The doors will open at 7am and the walk will be held from 8-10am. 

Click here for more information. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.