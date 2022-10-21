Walk to End Hunger to be held on Thanksgiving at Mall of America
MINNEAPOLIS -- Walk to End Hunger will be at the Mall of America this Thanksgiving.
The fundraiser has already raised over $63,000 to help hunger relief organizations in the Twin Cities. They hope to raise $200,000 by the time of the walk.
Registration is open now. The doors will open at 7am and the walk will be held from 8-10am.
Click here for more information.
