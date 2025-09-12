Vulnerable man reported missing in St. Anthony

President Trump says Charlie Kirk shooting suspect caught, and more headlines

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a St. Anthony man who is considered vulnerable.

According to the alert issued early Friday morning, 21-year-old Abdimalik Mohamed Nur was last seen in Falcon Heights near the 1700 block of Lindig Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

A description of what he was wearing or where he was headed was unavailable. However, authorities say Nur is balding, has a beard, weighs 140 pounds and is 5 foot 7inches tall.

Police say they're concerned for Nur's safety and ask anyone who knows where he may be to call either 911 or 763-264-1673.