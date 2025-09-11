Hundreds of volunteers observe 9/11 by packing meals in St. Paul

To honor those killed on 9/11, many are turning to service.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, hundreds of volunteers are packing meals for those in need.

This is the fourth year volunteers are packing meals in observance of 9/11. This year, there are more than 500 volunteers packing nearly 200,000 meals for those in need.

The healthy, non-perishable meals will then go to Second Harvest Heartland before being sent out to Twin Cities food shelves and meal programs.

The volunteers at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul are packing taco macaroni, and it's set to hit the tables of families in a day or two.

According to Feeding America, 47 million Americans face food insecurity.

Maddie Archbold with Second Harvest Heartland says in Minnesota, the need is the most it's been in years.

"People are usually surprised to hear us say that the need is actually higher today than it has been in decades," Archbold said. "We're seeing that one in five Minnesota households is currently without the food they need to thrive and many of them are having to turn to external supports like their local food shelf or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in order to feed their families."

September is Hunger Action Month. Second Harvest invites the public to volunteer at a local food shelf or food bank.