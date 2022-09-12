Volunteers gather to give back in memory of 9/11

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hundreds of volunteers came out Monday to remember 9/11 and give back to their community.

They came together at the Minneapolis Convention Center as part of Minneapolis' Day of Service event.

The volunteers helped put together thousands of oatmeal packs that will go to families in need.

Monday's volunteers were workers from Twin Cities companies like Target, Best Buy and Cargill.

"as we know inflation is rising and the need for food is bigger than ever so this is a wonderful thing for volunteers to do to come out and be able to help their neighbors," Tracy Nielsen, executive director of Hands On Twin Cities, said.

In all, the volunteers packed up about 140,000 meals. Second Harvest Heartland will help distribute them to families in need.

If you'd like to volunteer for Hands On Twin Cities, they have more opportunities all year long.