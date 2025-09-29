2 rescued from mine pit in northern Minnesota

First responders in northern Minnesota rescued two people who fell into a mine pit Saturday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Fire Department, two males of undisclosed age fell into a pit near the Mesabi Bike Trail Access Point at Third Street North and First Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

When the department arrived, the imperiled males were yelling for help, one clinging to a cliff about 50 feet down and the other 100 feet down in the water.

Fire crews rappelled down to the cliff-hanger and aided him in climbing out. Then, they rescued the other male by boat. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.