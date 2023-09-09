Vintrez Johnson, 21, ID'd as man killed in Uptown Minneapolis shooting

UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2023): The victim's identity has been released. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



MINNEAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting Friday evening in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Police say he was standing outside just before 9 p.m., near the intersection of West 29th Street and Fremont Avenue South, when he was shot multiple times. The building on the corner had multiple windows damaged by gunfire, as well as a car across the street.

The victim was taken to HCMC, where he died about a 30 minutes later from his injuries.

WCCO

He was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Vintrez Lamont Johnson, of Minneapolis.

The shooting is still under investigation.

NOTE: Police originally noted the victim's age as 22, which was later corrected.