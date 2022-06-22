Watch CBS News
Vikings Youth Football Camp makes first-ever stop in Milaca

By Ren Clayton

/ CBS Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. -- The road to Milaca, Minnesota, is less traveled for the Vikings youth football camp program.

"Our first time hosting a youth football camp here. But it's great to see other communities, you know, outside of our Twin Cities metro area. And it's a beautiful day," said Vikings youth football manager Madison Cortez.

It's part of the Vikings 10-stop tour. This iteration in its second year after a pandemic pause. They were recently in Sioux Falls and head to North Dakota next week.

"We're kind of all over. We try to hit every corner of the state," said Cortez.

About 250 kids ages 6-14 from Milaca and the surrounding towns got a first-of-its kind experience.

Jason Theisen is the president of Milaca Youth Football.

"A lot of these kids watch the Vikings on Sunday and that's about it, you know. To have them come to our town, our field and put this on for us, it's great," Theisen said.

"A lot of excitement in these communities," said Cortez. "It's great to give back to communities that usually don't get to see us around town."

"Amazing. Really cool," echoed a crowd of kids in between offensive line blocking drills.

A small spot, getting a big boost.

"To have the pro team here in our little town, pretty awesome," said Theisen.

