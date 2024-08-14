Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison reportedly carted off field at joint practice with Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was reportedly carted off the field with an injury during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns Wednesday.

Alec Lewis of the Athletic said Addison went down after jumping for a contested ball. The Vikings have not yet commented on Addison's injury.

Addison, a first-round pick a year ago, finished his rookie season with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is the firm No. 2 to superstar Justin Jefferson, whom the Vikings signed to a massive contract extension this offseason.

The 22-year-old Addison was charged with DUI in California after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel on a Los Angeles freeway in July. He has not yet been disciplined by the Vikings or the NFL, but has said he will accept whatever punishment comes his way.

If Addison's injury causes him to miss time, the Vikings will be thin at the receiver position behind Jefferson. Jalen Nailor has shown flashes this offseason, and Trishton Jackson and Trent Sherfield impressed in the first preseason game, but none of them are proven talents. The Vikings will also likely be without star tight end T.J. Hockenson to start the season.

Earlier in the day, the Vikings announced rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire season after having surgery to repair his meniscus. Veteran Sam Darnold is set to be the starting quarterback, with Nick Mullens as his backup.