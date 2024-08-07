WR Trent Sherfield battles for Vikings roster spot by "not doing the sexiest things"

EAGAN, Minn. — The top end of the Vikings wide receiver room is as talented as they come, featuring Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. But the guys lower on the depth chart that are worth taking a look at this training camp.

Trent Sherfield is a veteran receiver just trying to win a job.

"Put my best foot forward," said Sherfield, of his goals for the rest of camp, with the first preseason game on Saturday. "Making sure that I'm on top of my plays, on top of all of my assignments. And then just letting everything else fall where it may."

Trent Sherfield Jr. #11 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball during Minnesota Vikings mandatory minicamp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on June 04, 2024 in Eagan, Minnesota. Getty Images

Sherfield is a bubble boy. His individual mission is common across the the league this time of year. Make a roster. He's done it before. The Vikings are now his fifth team over seven pro seasons.

"I've been in these battles before. And more often than not, by God's grace, I've been able to come out on the good side of it," said Sherfield. "So I'll just stick to what I know, and that's just controlling what I can control."

Sherfield's potential role in this scheme is similar to what he did for the Dolphins two years ago; his best NFL season. It's grimy and it might go unnoticed. But it's valuable.

"What I've kind of lived off of in the league, is not doing the sexiest things," he said. "Making catches and taking them how many yards and all this different stuff. It's getting a guy open or blocking for a running back, or whatever it may be. I feel like the more I stack up those things, my opportunities, they'll come."

If Sherfield's in the Vikings future or not, he's in on the quarterback of the future, J.J. McCarthy.

"I love him. I think he's gonna be a great, great quarterback in this league," said Sherfield. "What I really like about him is his work ethic. He takes it serious. You can tell he loves football."