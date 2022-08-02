Watch CBS News
Vikings

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, expected back by start of season

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: Who determines sports gambling odds?
Good Question: Who determines sports gambling odds? 02:50

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that tight end Irv Smith Jr. had thumb surgery, but he is expected to return before the season opener.

Smith left practice early on Monday with no explanation, prompting speculation from fans and media.

"We still feel very strongly about our process to get him back and hopefully have him, barring any setbacks, available for that opener," O'Connell said before Tuesday's practice.

Smith, a second round pick in 2019, missed the entirety of the 2021 season after injuring his knee. In his first two season, he played backup to longtime Viking Kyle Rudolph, but showed enough flashes for the Vikings to crown him the heir apparent after cutting Rudolph.

Smith's absence will mean more playing time in training camp and the preseason for Zach Davidson, Ben Ellefson, Johnny Mundt and rookie Nick Muse.

"Irv is an explosive guy who can make plays, particualrly in the pass game, but he's a physical guy in the run game as well," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "So it'll be hard to fill that role, but we'll give guys a lot of reps and we'll see how it plays out."  

The Vikings begin the regular season Sept. 11 at home against the Packers.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 1:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.