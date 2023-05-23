Vikings sign former XFL WR Lucky Jackson, waive OLB Kenny Willekes

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings are taking a shot on a former XFL wide receiver.

The team announced Tuesday the signing of Lucky Jackson, who spent last season with the D.C. Defenders.

Jackson, a 6-foot, 222-pound receiver, had 36 catches for 573 yards and five touchdowns for the Defenders. The Defenders made it to the championship game, but lost to the Arlington Renegades.

These 2 had a day ‼️



#11 Lucky Jackson — 4 rec, 89 yds

#1 Chris Blair — 2 rec, 62 yds, 1 TD#DefendDC | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ov8VUhsH8f — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 9, 2023

Before being drafted into the XFL, Jackson spent time in the CFL and played college football at Western Kentucky.

Jackson joins a crowded receiver room that includes star Justin Jefferson, 2023 first round pick Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn -- who has 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons -- and others.

To make room for Jackson on the roster, the Vikings waived outside linebacker Kenny Willekes.

READ MORE: Minnesota drivers will soon be able to sport license plates featuring favorite sports teams