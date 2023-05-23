Watch CBS News
Vikings sign former XFL WR Lucky Jackson, waive OLB Kenny Willekes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings are taking a shot on a former XFL wide receiver.

The team announced Tuesday the signing of Lucky Jackson, who spent last season with the D.C. Defenders.

Jackson, a 6-foot, 222-pound receiver, had 36 catches for 573 yards and five touchdowns for the Defenders. The Defenders made it to the championship game, but lost to the Arlington Renegades. 

Before being drafted into the XFL, Jackson spent time in the CFL and played college football at Western Kentucky.

Jackson joins a crowded receiver room that includes star Justin Jefferson, 2023 first round pick Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn -- who has 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons -- and others. 

To make room for Jackson on the roster, the Vikings waived outside linebacker Kenny Willekes.

