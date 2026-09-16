Vikings' running back Jordan Mason placed on injured reserve with thumb injury

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that running back Jordan Mason has been placed on injured reserve due to an injury suffered in the team's victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

Mason, 27, led the team in rushing yards with 59 on 15 carries, including a game-high 28-yard run and a 1-yard touchdown. However, he suffered a thumb injury that'll sideline him for a while.

With Mason out, the team signed fellow running back DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad. As fans saw, Dallas had a big impact in Sunday's game on special teams, delivering a massive block that helped open up a lane for kickoff returner Myle Price, who had a career-long 68-yard return that helped swing the momentum to Minnesota.

Dallas also played six snaps on offense, plus 19 on special teams.

To backfill Dallas' spot on the practice squad, the Vikings brought in veteran running back Jerome Ford, whom the Vikings faced last season against the Cleveland Browns in London.

Aaron Jones, who rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game, is expected to now pick up more playing time.

The Vikings' starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, suffered a concussion early in the game and is questionable for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears.