Vikings rookie Brett Thorson reflects ahead of season

When you make an NFL roster, news travels fast. Even to the other side of the world, to Australia.

"When I found out it was 3 a.m. in Melbourne," said Vikings punter Brett Thorson. "So I put a text in the group chat and thankfully my brother was awake, and he ran down to Mum and Dad and woke them up. He had to turn on the light and everything. They were pretty sleepy, but I think they were pretty stoked. I don't think they got back to sleep."

Thorson was not drafted despite being named college football's 2025 punter of the year. But the Vikings quickly signed him to compete with veteran Johnny Hekker for the punter job. Thorson won the battle.

"You gotta pinch yourself at times, like oh wait, I'm in an NFL locker room. It was cool; obviously there was the business side of it. You're trying to get better every day. You're trying to prove yourself. You're in a competition. Every day is kind of business. But also trying to take it in and realize how lucky I am to be here," said Thorson.

As a punter, most of your week is spent with the other specialists. The kicker and long snapper.

"It's been cool to hear his story and get to know him a little bit," said long snapper Andrew DePaola. "We were picking his brain earlier about the whole kilometer versus mile, celsius versus fahrenheit thing. So it's been a lot of fun."

Thorson's punts are measured in yards not meters. Something he's used to by now. And getting used to holding the football for field goals, which he did not do in college.

"Just really trying to get the tilt down, how I like it," said Vikings placekicker Will Reichard. "And trying to get the ball down to the spot as fast as possible. But he's done a great job."

It's a dream come true as Thorson gets set for his first NFL game. But not a lifelong dream. The 26 year old rookie from down under only dedicated himself to punting about six years ago.

"When I was 19 I had no NFL aspirations. Just thinking it wasn't a possibility," he said. "Once I joined the program and once I got to college it was kind of goal by goal. First thing was get to college, get a scholarship, next was start at college, next was get good at college. So for a few years ago it was definitely the goal, but early on, five years ago, six years ago, absolutely not. No idea I would be here."