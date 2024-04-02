Minnesota Vikings reportedly suspend OC Wes Phillips after traffic misdemeanor

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for three weeks.

Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday, according to ESPN reporter Kevin Seifert.

Phillips was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI in December. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving, according to Seifert.

Phillips, 45, is entering his third season as the Vikings' OC. Minnesota ranked top 10 in yards gained in each of his first two seasons, despite dealing with injuries to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson last year. In 2022, Phillips' offense led Cousins to the best play of his career and Jefferson to an Offensive Player of the Year award.

With Cousins' departure, Phillips will have his hands full helping head coach Kevin O'Connell scheme an offense for bridge QB Sam Darnold, or possibly a rookie.

Phillips' suspension will end just before the NFL draft, set for April 25-27, but he will miss some pre-draft workouts and visits. He'll also miss the team's voluntary offseason workout program, scheduled to start April 15.