Watch CBS News
Vikings

Minnesota Vikings reportedly suspend OC Wes Phillips after traffic misdemeanor

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings' star WR Justin Jefferson to star in Netflix's "Receiver" docuseries
Vikings' star WR Justin Jefferson to star in Netflix's "Receiver" docuseries 00:33

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for three weeks.

Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday, according to ESPN reporter Kevin Seifert

Phillips was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI in December. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving, according to Seifert.

Phillips, 45, is entering his third season as the Vikings' OC. Minnesota ranked top 10 in yards gained in each of his first two seasons, despite dealing with injuries to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson last year. In 2022, Phillips' offense led Cousins to the best play of his career and Jefferson to an Offensive Player of the Year award

With Cousins' departure, Phillips will have his hands full helping head coach Kevin O'Connell scheme an offense for bridge QB Sam Darnold, or possibly a rookie.

Phillips' suspension will end just before the NFL draft, set for April 25-27, but he will miss some pre-draft workouts and visits. He'll also miss the team's voluntary offseason workout program, scheduled to start April 15.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 9:41 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.