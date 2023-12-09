Vikings OC Wes Phillips arrested for DWI, will still travel with team to Las Vegas

Vikings nominate Harrison Phillips for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

Vikings nominate Harrison Phillips for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

Vikings nominate Harrison Phillips for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on Friday night for a misdemeanor DWI.

He'll still travel to Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, as the team faces the Raiders on Sunday.

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night," the Vikings said in a statement. "This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time."

Phillips, 44, was arrested around 11 p.m. but was released after paying a $300 bond at 1:26 a.m. He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 21.

Here is the Vikings’ statement on offensive coordinator Wes Phillips’ DWI arrest last night: pic.twitter.com/JUH5rRbSfi — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) December 9, 2023

Head coach Kevin O'Connell hired Phillips soon after he took the job with the Vikings. Phillips is both the son of and grandson of former NFL coaches, and was the tight ends coach for the Rams before coming to Minnesota.

RELATED: Vikings nominate defensive lineman Harrison Phillips for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Vikings are currently 6-6 and firmly in the NFC playoff race, but took a loss last week to the Chicago Bears. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in October, and the team has struggled to find a rhythm since.

Josh Dobbs took the reins last week but went 22/32 for 185 yards against the Bears. However, he'll get another shot at the position on Sunday.

Note: The above video first aired on Dec. 5, 2023