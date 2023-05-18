Vikings' players decide: Matt's or 5-8 Club's Jucy Lucy?

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a debate many Minnesotans feel strongly about.

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and burgers -- a few idolized jucy lucy's reign supreme.

Matt's Bar, a south Minneapolis staple, opened in 1954. The 5-8 Club opened its doors just west of Minneapolis--St. Paul International Airport in 1928.

The two have a fun back-and-forth history. They're still debating who made the state's first-ever lucy. They also spell the burgers a bit differently, too. Matt's calls their burger the Jucy Lucy, while 5-8 adds a letter and says their burger is a Juicy Lucy.

So, it makes sense for seven Viking players -- none of who are from Minnesota - to provide their food expertise. It was a blind taste test -- the players knew the two restaurants -- but not where each cheesy lucy hailed from.

Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill felt strongly about his decision, proclaiming "I don't even think it's close." He liked Matt's.

And we learned that Kirk Cousins loves ketchup.

No one is surprised by the slim victory. As many locals know, the answer changes each time they are in the famous sitdowns...Now take your lunch break!