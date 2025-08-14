J.J. McCarthy shows progress in Vikings-Patriots joint practice

There's a lot to be gleaned from the Minnesota Vikings' final day of joint practice with the New England Patriots.

J.J. McCarthy, in likely his last reps against another team until the regular season, looked good in the 11-on-11 portion. McCarthy had a long stretch of passes without an incompletion. The play of the day was a long, 57-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones.

"It was nice to hit Aaron down the field. There was a little pocket movement before that," McCarthy said after practice. "I felt like the ball placement was there. A lot more accurate today than yesterday. But still a lot of throws that I want back and could put in better spots."

McCarthy was significantly better on Thursday versus Wednesday's joint practice reps. Noticeable chemistry has developed with Jordan Addison, who had six catches and two touchdowns in Thursday's practice.

"It felt decisive," said head coach Kevin O'Connell. "An incredible amount of conviction to some of the throws that he made. Location of the football."

This week with the Patriots has also been another reunion with the Minneapolis Miracle Man himself: Stefon Diggs. Competing in individual wide receiver/cornerback drills with guys like Isaiah Rodgers, who will play a big role in his first season as a Viking.

"One on ones is one on ones. I feel like it's an offensive drill," said Rodgers. "So, we really just went out there and worked on our craft and our technique and then in the team period, put it all together."

For some, like backup D-lineman Jalen Redmond, these two days are an on-ramp to Saturday's game, where none or few of the starters will play.

"Learning the O-lineman and the ones I'm gonna go against, really," said Redmond. "Seeing how they're gonna set me. How their run blocking is and all that, just to get a feel for Saturday, because I'm gonna be out there. Just to make it easier on my plate to know what I'm getting."