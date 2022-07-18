Vikings' Justin Jefferson says he can be best receiver in NFL

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Jefferson has his eyes on an elusive, legendary status. In just two years, he's collected a lion's share of receiving records and jaw-dropping statistics. At just 23, he's indisputably a top five receiver in the entire NFL.

"Legendary. I'm just trying to be up with those greats," Jefferson told Complex magazine in a recent interview, "trying to be next to them in the Hall of Fame. I didn't expect to be on top of the league this soon, but all of the hard work I've done and all of the things that I've sacrificed in my career and in my life to make myself this type of player, it's definitely a blessing to have all of these things come to me so soon."

After next year, he says he'll be the best wideout in the league.

"I'll say after this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson said. "I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field ... but I'm pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me."

Evidently, when Jefferson first entered the NFL it seemed as though greatness would be certain in his future. His 1,400 yard, 88 reception, seven touchdown opening season was enough to secure him second place in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl appearance. Jefferson also broke the rookie receiving yard record that season, previously held by fellow LSU alum and All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr.

He proceeded to top that rookie campaign the following year, totaling over 1,600 receiving yards and 100 catches with 10 touchdowns. Jefferson then shattered the record for the most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons, a record also formerly held by Beckham Jr., by a 261-yard margin.

Justin Jefferson Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

For this improving level of production, it doesn't appear that there's an end in sight.

Indeed, Jefferson is competing with the likes of Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and several others considered to be more adept at the position than him by fantasy league providers, analysts and even video game developers, but he wouldn't be in the profession if it weren't for his ability to overcome whelming odds.

Jefferson has spent his entire playing career squashing doubt. Before he enrolled to play for LSU, the Louisiana native was a two-star recruit, too undersized to last in higher levels. Despite that, he later grew into a surefire first-rounder, starting on an LSU offense brimming with future NFL talent.

Before the Vikings selected Jefferson in the draft, four different wideouts were picked in front of him, as he was expected to offer just a fraction of the upside of his peers. Despite that, he became the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year and played consistently and well enough to become the best receiver in his class.

In Jefferson's third year in the NFL, he's just as hungry as he was when he was being passed on.

"I think I have to do it three years in a row for everybody to believe so," Jefferson said. "Some people don't think that after two years you deserve to be at the top of the league. And then me, I feel like I'm going to surpass 1,600 yards, too. So I think that I'll become the best receiver after this year."

Newly acquired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have already taken steps to revitalize the organization to ensure talents like Jefferson's don't go to waste. O'Connell in particular, previously the offensive coordinator of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning offense, is expected to refresh the scoring approach. It's a change Jefferson says he'll embrace as he improves his game as well.

"And with this new offense with coach O'Connell, all of us are excited about this new playbook and hopefully we have a better season this year," Jefferson said.

And aside from the oft-underappreciated Kirk Cousins, Jefferson may be this new Viking era's biggest benefactor. The pass-centric offense that O'Connell will implement will give Jefferson more opportunities to thrive and a better chance to compete for that top receiver title - and, by extension, an opportunity to be legendary.