Vikings return RB Jordan Mason from injured reserve after broken thumb kept him out last 4 games

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday, opening his window for practicing with the team following a four-game absence because of a broken thumb.

Mason suffered the fracture during the season opener on Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. NFL rules give him three weeks to practice before he must be added back to the active roster or be ineligible to play the rest of the season, but the Vikings expect Mason to be available after the minimum absence.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 13: Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) runs with the ball during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on September 13, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Vikings (5-0), who host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, have been leaning hard on 10th-year veteran Aaron Jones, whose average of 19.4 rushing attempts per game would be by far a career high over a full season. Jones has 410 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus 12 receptions for 72 yards.

Mason led the Vikings with 758 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season, his first with the team after playing his first three years in the league with San Francisco.