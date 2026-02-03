Vikings hire former Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith as assistant head coach

The Minnesota Vikings have hired former Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith as their assistant head coach, one of four changes to head coach Kevin O'Connell's staff that were finalized on Tuesday.

Smith replaces Mike Pettine, who announced his retirement after the regular season ended. Smith will begin his 17th year in the NFL, having spent the past four seasons with the Dolphins until the firing of head coach Mike McDaniel last month. Smith began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Miami of Ohio, where he was a three-year starter on the offensive line in front of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who went on to win two Super Bowls over 18 seasons in the NFL.

O'Connell also promoted Keith Carter from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach, after Chris Kuper was not retained. Carter joined the Vikings last year after two seasons with the New York Jets as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings hired Gerald Alexander as defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach and Ryan Nielsen as defensive running game coordinator and defensive line coach.

Alexander replaces Daronte Jones, who was hired as defensive coordinator by the Washington Commanders. Alexander, who will begin his 10th year of coaching in the NFL, held the same position last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He coached defensive backs for the Dolphins for two years while current Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was the head coach there. Alexander played five seasons in the league as a safety after being drafted in the second round in 2007 by the Detroit Lions.

Nielsen replaces Marcus Dixon, who was not retained. He was a senior defensive assistant for the Buffalo Bills last year and will begin his 10th season in the NFL, including one-year stints as defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2023) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2024).