Vikings fans head to Arizona to cheer on team in playoff matchup against Rams

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings fans were still making their way out to Arizona Sunday night to be at Monday's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The game was moved from Los Angeles to Glendale, Arizona due to the California wildfires.

That led fans like Wade Tyo from Ham Lake to jump on last-minute travel plans.

"I didn't want to go to L.A., but with Arizona and the neutral stadium, ticket prices weren't too bad," Tyo said.

John Retka from Dayton was in Costa Rica with his wife this week.

"They moved the game, and she said, 'You and [our son] Sam should go,'" Retka said.

Sam Retka bought the tickets to the game. John Retka booked the flights.

"I'm hopeful with a lot of snowbirds that we're going to see a bunch of purple and kind of take over Arizona for a little bit and show out for the Vikings," Sam Retka said.

Like John Retka, Bob Quinlan from Winona also had a supportive spouse play a key role in the trip.

"I'm thinking it'll be fun to go but it's going to be very expensive, and my wife said, 'If you want to go, just go,'" Quinlan said. "So I got the green light and I'm like, 'OK.'"

Fans figured tickets would be cheaper in a neutral stadium, but they still had to pony up to get some, and they were happy to do it.

"When the tickets went on sale, they were all $200 and above, so we're in the lower bowl behind the Vikings," Retka said. "Totally stoked."

Delta even decorated the gate for the flight out and laid out Vikings towels on the seats on the plane.

There are still game tickets available on secondary markets for a little more than $100.