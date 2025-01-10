Vikings-Rams wild card matchup features stout defenses, dynamic receivers and more

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams round out the NFL's wild card weekend Monday night.

For a preview of Monday's playoff matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, streaming anchor Maria Lisignoli spoke with CBS Los Angeles sports anchor Darren Haynes.

What do you think worked well for the Rams when they beat the Vikings back in October

Haynes: "Well, everything worked perfectly well during that last that Week 8 matchup, because the Rams, just like the previous year, were struggling. Next thing, you know, they beat the Vikings, and they go on this long run where they start winning the games, and then their division. One of the things that they did really well was get some of their guys back. You know, Puka Nacua is one of those guys who was injured. Cooper Kupp, who was injured. That was the first game where where Matthew Stafford really had all of his weapons. Kyren Williams and the defense has always been pretty decent as well.

The Vikings were one of the best in the league in stopping the run early in the season, and that has kind of declined in a little bit. Then you have a guy like Kyren Williams for the Rams, who had almost 100 yards against the Vikings in the previous matchup. So, you guys got to figure out some way to turn things around because I know Sean McVay and the Rams are looking to take advantage of you guys through the running game. Because if you can get the running game going, the passing game's open, and that's what you guys don't want."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is part of Sean McVay's expansive coaching tree. How much does that factor into each coach's game plan with both coaches having a similar mindset?

Haynes: "I remember during the first matchup, those two pregame were getting together, taking pictures with each other's kids and families. They share similar philosophies. But when when you have two different coaches that are on different teams, they start doing things their own way. So some of that terminology will change a little bit. I don't think it's going to be a huge factor. The fact that these guys were both on the same coaching staff, they probably have similar play calls, but Sean McVay may say 'blue, y, z, banana, left,' and then O'Connell may say 'green, yellow, Apple, right.' Who knows? So that terminology changes. So I don't think that plays a huge part of it. I know Sean McVay this week mentioned that's not going to play a huge part of it, in regards to their terminology, how well they know each other, but they do know each other very well, So it's gonna be an interesting chess match."

What makes rookie linebacker Jared Verse so dominant right now and how worried should the Vikings be about him?

Haynes: "This is the part where the Vikings need to be very worried and Jared Verse is a big reason, but we're going to look at the entire defense. The good thing about the Rams is, when the opposing team is in the red zone, the Rams are one of the best in the league [at defending]. You can move down the field all you want, but once you get past that 20-yard line, it's going to be very hard for for you guys to actually get into the end zone. And I think it's Jared Verse is one part of that, but also just the overall defense. If you can't score, you can't win, and if you only score in three points, especially in a big playoff game, yes, it can help you win some games, but you have to find that end zone, especially when you have that opportunity. And the Rams are one of the best in the red zone on defense."

What strengths do you see in the Vikings that could be problems for the Rams here?

Haynes: "The Vikings are coming off a really tough loss against the Lions. Yes, I think a lot of people expected them to play a lot better. I think there could be this energy in them to make sure they don't overlook a Rams team. See, they're a 14-win team and I think that Sam Darnold and the guys he has...you can make some things happen. That was Darnold's worst game of this entire season against the Lions, and I'm sure he is very pumped up to make sure he proves those doubters wrong when they take on the Rams. And so for him to play a little bit better will be absolutely key. And I'm sure he's focused on doing that."

Do you think that could be a weakness in Minnesota that you think the Rams will exploit or are there other weaknesses you think they could take advantage of?

Haynes: "Sam Darnold has been playing very, very well, except for the Lions game. Now that the Lions game is on tape, I guarantee the team is pressing play and rewinding, and seeing all the ways the Lions were able to take advantage of Sam Darnold. So don't be surprised if you see some of the things, that the Lions did to shut the Vikings down, happen on Monday night."

What's your prediction for Monday?

Haynes: "I really believe, because Rams have all their weapons, and the Vikings are coming off a loss to the Lions, I think the Rams are going to win this game. If I get a prediction and score, they've been putting up numbers. I'm definitely putting up 30 for the Rams. So I'm gonna go like 30 to 24, Rams win."

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. CBS News Minnesota will have live updates throughout the game.

