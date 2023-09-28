Vikings play Chiefs Oct. 8: Will Taylor Swift be there to cheer on Travis Kelce?

MINNEAPOLIS — The talk of the NFL world lately — Miami Dolphins offense, "tush push" and Joe Burrow injury aside — has been, of all things, Taylor Swift. That's thanks to a possible fling with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

After rumors of their courting circulated, Swift attended the Chiefs' 41-10 clobbering of the Chicago Bears in Kansas City on Sunday. Reports now say the pop megastar plans to attend the team's road game against the New York Jets this weekend.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

After the visit to the Big Apple, the Chiefs' next matchup is right here in Minneapolis against the Vikings on Oct. 8. This begs the question: Will Swift return to U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of her highly-hyped shows in June?

When Swift played those two summer shows, she called Minneapolis crowds "some of the most generous" and said she "loved every second of it." Would she receive as warm a welcome if she shows up to a Vikings game and cheers for the other team?

Kelce caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown with Swift watching from a suite Sunday. He's the best tight end in the league, so his performance can't totally be chalked up to her presence, but football players are notoriously superstitious. Kelce might ask Swift to attend every game from here on out as a good luck charm.

The Vikings, meanwhile, could use a good luck charm of their own. They're 0-3 on the season and lead the league in turnovers. Maybe Justin Jefferson should give Olivia Rodrigo a call.