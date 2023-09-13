Olivia Rodrigo to bring "GUTS" world tour to St. Paul in March
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Rising pop star and Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo is taking her 2024 "GUTS" world tour to St. Paul next year.
On Wednesday, Rodrigo announced the dates of her world tour in support of her second studio album, "GUTS," which was released earlier this month.
The tour includes a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, March 15, 2024. Registration for access to tickets is open through Sunday on Rodrigo's website.
It's Rodrigo's first arena tour, and includes stops at Madison Square Garden and other iconic venues across the globe.
