Olivia Rodrigo to bring "GUTS" world tour to St. Paul in March

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Rising pop star and Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo is taking her 2024 "GUTS" world tour to St. Paul next year.

On Wednesday, Rodrigo announced the dates of her world tour in support of her second studio album, "GUTS," which was released earlier this month.

RELATED: More entertainment news



The tour includes a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, March 15, 2024. Registration for access to tickets is open through Sunday on Rodrigo's website.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

It's Rodrigo's first arena tour, and includes stops at Madison Square Garden and other iconic venues across the globe.