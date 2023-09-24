Watch CBS News

Vikings now 0-3 after loss to Chargers

Justin Herbert passed for 405 yards and three touchdowns for Los Angeles and the Chargers kept Kirk Cousins and Minnesota out of the end zone twice in the last three minutes to preserve a wild 28-24 victory over the winless Vikings on Sunday.
