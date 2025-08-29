Vikings longtime chain crew member reflects on changes to down measurements this NFL season

Vikings long time chain crew member reflects on changes to down measurements this NFL season

Vikings long time chain crew member reflects on changes to down measurements this NFL season

Vikings long time chain crew member reflects on changes to down measurements this NFL season

The traditional NFL "chain gang" is taking a back seat to technology this coming season.

The chain crew members, tasked with marking first downs on the field, will still be on the field as a secondary set of eyes to a new digital system.

Six cameras are in place around every NFL stadium in the country to track and measure the position of a ball and if it has traveled 10 yards for a first down.

The NFL says this is happening due to timing. The league says its new system should make the down call available in a matter of seconds and potentially eliminate some of the controversial measurements.

Phil Finanger spent 28 seasons getting the best view of Vikings home games as a member of the "chain gang" from 1995 to 2022.

"I would pinch myself every Sunday morning when I would get up," said Finanger.

In his tenure on the sidelines, he witnessed some pretty unforgettable moments.

"Brett Farve in a Vikings jersey, my spine was just chilling," said Finanger.

But nothing tops his time in 2018 at U.S Bank Stadium.

"That Super Bowl, from the time I woke up that morning to the time I went to bed, I just had this energy about me," said Finanger, "The white hat referee came in and complimented us on a job well done."

Finanger is sad to see the tradition change in the NFL this year.

"The chain crew's presence is valuable, to the point where they should not be removed from the game, and I hope that they are never removed totally," said Finanger, "I think people like seeing people."

Finanger now gets to be a fan of his favorite team after retiring from the chain crew.

"My body said that was enough," said Finanger.

However, no change will take away how much he treasures his time on the sidelines.

"This is the hat I wore in my last season, and then I had the chain crew members sign it," said Finanger.