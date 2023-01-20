Video: Wrong-way driver in stolen car wrecks havoc in north metro, carjacks truck before surrounded by police

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A wrong-way driver racing through the Twin Cities in a stolen car led to several close calls Thursday night.

MnDOT traffic cameras caught a white car getting off an on-ramp in Brooklyn Center, as drivers swerved out of the way.

Then about 10 minutes later, that same driver was seen on Interstate 94, crossing from one shoulder to the other, and almost clipping another car.

A few minutes later, on another ramp, a squad car nearly backs into him and stops him, but he misses.

The driver gets onto Highway 100, still going the wrong way, followed by more close calls.

Then, traffic cameras catch what appears to be that same person forcing a man out of his truck, and he takes off in it near Highway 100 and France Avenue on the Brooklyn Center-Robbinsdale border – before he is stopped by dozens of squad cars.

WCCO has reached out to law enforcement for more information on this situation. Brooklyn Center police have confirmed that the white car was stolen.

Check back for more details in this developing story.