Watch CBS News
Crime

Video: Wrong-way driver in stolen car wrecks havoc in north metro, carjacks truck before surrounded by police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Wrong-way driver causes several close calls on metro roads
Wrong-way driver causes several close calls on metro roads 00:49

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A wrong-way driver racing through the Twin Cities in a stolen car led to several close calls Thursday night.

MnDOT traffic cameras caught a white car getting off an on-ramp in Brooklyn Center, as drivers swerved out of the way.

Then about 10 minutes later, that same driver was seen on Interstate 94, crossing from one shoulder to the other, and almost clipping another car.

A few minutes later, on another ramp, a squad car nearly backs into him and stops him, but he misses.  

10p-vo-wrongway-wcco2p96.jpg
CBS

The driver gets onto Highway 100, still going the wrong way, followed by more close calls.

Then, traffic cameras catch what appears to be that same person forcing a man out of his truck, and he takes off in it near Highway 100 and France Avenue on the Brooklyn Center-Robbinsdale border – before he is stopped by dozens of squad cars.

WCCO has reached out to law enforcement for more information on this situation. Brooklyn Center police have confirmed that the white car was stolen.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 10:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.