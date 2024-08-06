Video shows Harris calling Walz to ask him to be her running mate: "You understand our country"

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris expressed her respect for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a video she shared online Tuesday after announcing him as her running mate in the 2024 election.

On X, Harris posted a clip of her calling Walz to invite him to join her presidential ticket for the November election.

"The joy that you're bringing back to the country, the enthusiasm that's out there, it'll be a privilege to take this with you across the country," Walz said to Harris after accepting her offer.

Harris told Walz that she has enjoyed their work together so far.

"You understand our country. You have dedicated yourself to our country in so many different and beautiful ways," Harris said. "And we're gonna do this. We're going to win, and we're going to unify our country and remind everyone we are fighting for the future, for everyone."

Walz closed out the call by telling Harris, "Let's win this thing."

On social media, Walz said joining the Harris campaign was "the honor of a lifetime."

"Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what's possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school," Walz, a former teacher, said.

Walz will be joining Harris on a campaign across all seven battleground states in the coming days, with their first appearance scheduled for Philadelphia on Tuesday.

If Harris and Walz are elected, Walz would become the third Minnesotan to serve as vice president and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would become the Native American woman to serve as governor in the country's history as well as Minnesota's first female governor.