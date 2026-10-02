Video shows 18-mile pursuit of pickup truck driver that ended in Blaine crash

An early-morning pursuit through the north metro ended in a ditch in Blaine, Minnesota, on Thursday.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, a Fridley officer tried to pull the pickup truck driver over around 3 a.m., but the man sped off.

The pursuit lasted 13 minutes and covered 18 miles. Law enforcement from Fridley, Roseville, St. Anthony, New Brighton, Mounds View, and the State Patrol all joined in.

The sheriff's office shared dashcam video from a Ramsey County deputy who later took over the pursuit. The driver sped through an Army Training Site in Arden Hills and crashed into a ditch in a Blaine neighborhood. He was arrested.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the man, who is from Andover, had a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. He is now in jail, awaiting new charges. He has prior convictions for obstruction, fleeing police, disorderly conduct, DWI, driving without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon.