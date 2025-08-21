Video shows Owatonna Hy-Vee employee giving Heimlich to choking customer

Nineteen-year-old Owen Thurnau is being credited with saving a man's life after the Owatonna, Minnesota, Hy-Vee employee successfully gave the Heimlich maneuver to a choking man last month.

It happened during a store event, as customers dined on food in the store parking lot. Thurnau says he heard a woman yelling for help and saw quickly that her dad was choking.

"As soon as the audio cue went off, I ran immediately straight towards the man and started performing the Heimlich," Thurnau said. "It's straight instinct."

Despite never being formally trained on how to administer the Heimlich maneuver, Thurnau says he had learned enough in school to know what to do. In a matter of seconds, the food was dislodged and the man was safe.

"It was super scary — just running over — and it's like, 'Oh my goodness – this man is actually choking.' To have his life in my hands ... It's something I hope I never have to do again, but I'm always ready to do it again if it ever happened," Thurnau said.

The man, who is in his 80s, was able to leave under his own power. Thurnau went back to work.

"Afterwards, it was kind of like nothing really happened. Once it was over, I kind of just went back to my shift," he said.

Store manager Randy Ritts says he knows Thurnau is the type of employee who does not seek the spotlight, but he's making sure he gets credit for his lifesaving action. The store named Thurnau employee of the month and held a ceremony for him in front of family and coworkers.

Thurnau says he's also gotten a letter from the company CEO and a memo about his lifesaving action went out to Hy-Vee's nearly 90,000 employees.

"It's 100% about just caring for your neighbor. Always looking out for someone in need and doing the right thing when called upon. It takes a special type of person to react in those situations," Ritts said.

"I think the big takeaway is to just always be prepared for anything, right? Always be willing to lend a helping hand. Even if you don't know what to do," Thurnau said.