Video: Man smashes window at Minneapolis mosque

MINNEAPOLIS – New video shows a man smashing glass at a Minneapolis mosque. 

Early Monday, worshipers saw the man trying to get inside the Umatul Islam Mosque, located on 2nd Avenue South near East Lake Street.  

CAIR-Minnesota

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) says the vandalism is particularly concerning during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims gather daily for prayers. 

CAIR is urging police to investigate it as a possible hate crime.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 10:17 PM

