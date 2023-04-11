Video: Man smashes window at Minneapolis mosque

MINNEAPOLIS – New video shows a man smashing glass at a Minneapolis mosque.

Early Monday, worshipers saw the man trying to get inside the Umatul Islam Mosque, located on 2nd Avenue South near East Lake Street.

CAIR-Minnesota

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) says the vandalism is particularly concerning during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims gather daily for prayers.

CAIR is urging police to investigate it as a possible hate crime.

