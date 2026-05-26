Video shows deer breaking into Minnesota Montessori school

School was not in session over the holiday weekend, but a four-legged friend still managed to pay a visit to a Zimmerman, Minnesota, Montessori school.

The entire incident lasted less than 10 minutes, but left Prairie Hill Montessori with a shattered door and quite the story to tell.

"We got a call, we were up at our cabin… I was more concerned about the deer, which is just the way I am," said Katherine Curtis, the school's owner and instructor.

Curtis says the entire moment was caught on CCTV. It shows the deer break through a tempered glass door before tearing through the building, knocking items off shelves and attempting to exit through another door.

Eventually, a local sheriff's deputy responded and was able to shoo the deer out the door.

"We were all like amazed at how fast it all happened. Actually, how fast the sheriff was able to get here," Curtis said.

On Tuesday, Curtis was using the incident as a teaching moment. The school had painted a life-size deer on the boarded-up door, and students were coloring deer photos.

"All of the children came in this morning and reported to me what happened," she said. "It's unique. It's something we can remember for years and we'll have the video. The kids can remember it as something unique and special that happened to us at Prairie Hill."