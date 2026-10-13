Crews battle structure fire in Victoria neighborhood, city officials say

Fire officials in Victoria, Minnesota, say they're battling a blaze Tuesday morning in the Laketown neighborhood.

People are being asked to "keep a safe distance and leave nearby roads clear" for first responders. Officials say Red Fox Drive off Highway 11/Victoria Drive is closed as crews continue to fight the fire.

WCCO

Eastern Carver County Schools say the fire is near Victoria Elementary School, and they're asking parents to "access the building from the neighborhoods to the south and west."

Victoria is about 30 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

This story will be updated.

