Victor Shitsama, Lilian Chebii win 2026 Twin Cities Marathon

The winners for this year's Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday are in.

Lilian Chebii, a 32-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, is the women's champion with a time of 2 hours and 25 minutes, which breaks a previous record of 2 hours and 26 minutes from 2001 and 2004. She placed 11th overall.

The men's champion and No. 1 overall finisher is 28-year-old Victor Shitsama of Stillwater, Oklahoma, who won with a time of 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Both Shitsama and Chebii were born in Kenya.

WCCO

The marathon kicked off in downtown Minneapolis and ended at the Capitol in St. Paul.

Organizers expected roughly 30,000 athletes to lace up over the weekend, which included a 5K, 10K, 10-mile and half marathon. More than 10,000 of those runners take part in the full marathon.

The marathon, held for 45 years on the first weekend of October, will move to mid-October in 2027 after several years of hot temperatures and unfavorable conditions for runners.

Another factor that went into making the change was that the fall colors are often more vibrant during mid-October, making it a more scenic run.