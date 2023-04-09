"Verbal altercation" leads to fatal shooting at north Minneapolis gathering, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- What started as a "verbal altercation" at a gathering in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning ended with a man shot to death, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Russell Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., finding a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died. Police did not identify him.
"Preliminary information indicates a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire at a gathering," police said.
No one has been arrested. The shooting is under investigation.
