Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.

Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.

Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.

Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

