Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.
Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.
Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.
Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.