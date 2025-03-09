The U.S. government is days from a potential shutdown. Here's what that means for Minnesotans.

The U.S. government is days from a potential shutdown

The U.S. government is days from a potential shutdown

The U.S. government is days from a potential shutdown

Republicans have put forward a budget proposal that would keep the federal governmnet from shutting down this Sunday, but Democrats are opposed because of sharp budget cuts.

A vote in the House could come as soon as Tuesday. Republicans can afford to to lose only one House vote.

Meanwhile, chances of passage in the Senate are unclear. Because of Senate rules, 60 "yes" votes are needed and that would mean seven Democratic senators would have to vote "yes."

Because the Republican proposal is just a temporary fix, it would give the president a lot more power in how the approved money would be spent.

President Trump took to social media to urge Republicans to vote "yes."

"Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through September so we can continue to get our 'financial house' in order," Mr. Trump wrote.

Democrats are concerned. When asked if there would be a government shutdown, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig from Minnesota said she hopes not.

"The process here has cetainly been a little difficult because the CR — the continuing resolution — cuts money for veterans and seniors," Craig said.

The local impact of a federal government shutdown would include unpaid furloughs of all nonessential federal employees.

Essential workers, like air traffic controllers and the U.S. military would continue to work, but would not get payed until after the shutdown.

National parks and museums will close, government labs will close, routine food safety inspections would be suspended.

Post offices would not be affected, Social Security checks, Medicare and Medicaid are also not affected.

Complicating the shutdown picture is all the uncertainties surrounding federal budget cuts by the Department of Government Efficienct (DOGE) and the Trump administration.

Right now, the government is scheduled to shut down at midnight on Friday. The last government shutdown came under President Trump in 2018 to 2019 and was the longest ever at 35 days.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.