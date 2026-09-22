Renee Good's mother and brother to testify in Congress about her killing by an ICE officer

The mother and brother of Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in January, are scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are jointly holding the hearing, and will discuss the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January during Operation Metro Surge; Ruben Ray Martinez on South Padre Island, Texas, in March 2025; Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas, in July; and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine in July.

Donna and Brent Ganger are among the witnesses at a bicameral forum on recent killings by federal immigration officers in Minnesota and across the U.S.

Also testifying are Stella Carlson, who filmed the death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis; the mother of Ruben Ray Martinez, who was shot by an ICE agent on South Padre Island, Texas, in March 2025; the two children of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot by an ICE officer in Houston in July; and a lawyer for the family of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was shot by an ICE officer in Maine in July.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-CA, will lead the forum, which is set to start at 2:30 p.m. Central.

Good, 37, was shot Jan. 7 in south Minneapolis in the early days of Operation Metro Surge. She was a U.S. citizen and a legal observer of federal immigration actions in the city and, according to city leaders, was not a target for arrest. Her family marked what would have been her 38th birthday in April.

Pretti, also 37, was shot by Border Patrol officers on Jan. 24, about two miles away. He worked as an ICU nurse at a VA medical center. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Pretti approached officers with a handgun, but a CBS News visual investigation of bystander video found he was holding a cellphone in one hand and nothing in the other in the moments before an officer pushed him. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

Neither of the Border Patrol agents who fired has been publicly identified.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar earlier questioned FBI Director Kash Patel about both investigations.

This story will be updated.