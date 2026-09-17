Unrivaled basketball league to come to Minneapolis in January

Even after the Lynx season ends, Minnesota women's basketball fans will have the opportunity to see the pros in action, as the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league is making a stop in Minneapolis in January.

Minneapolis will be the fifth stop in an eight-city tour. Tickets for the Jan. 24 game at Target Center go on sale to newsletter subscribers at 3 p.m. and to the general public at 4 p.m. Thursday.

While rosters haven't officially been announced, there are several Lynx players signed on for this season: Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles.

Hopkins, Minnesota, native Paige Bueckers will also compete in the league this season.

"Bringing Unrivaled right to the amazing fans in Minneapolis is something we've been dreaming of since day one of the league, and we're grateful for the city and Target Center's support in making this possible," said Collier, who co-founded the league with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

The 3-on-3 league was developed as a way to help WNBA players remain in the U.S. during the offseason.

The tour will start in New York City and stop in Boston, Philadelphia and Detroit. The other three cities after Minneapolis have yet to be announced.