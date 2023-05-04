Unoccupied house explodes in Otsego, nearby roads shut down
OTSEGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Otsego say an unoccupied house exploded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials are asking the public to stay away from the 17000 block of 53rd Street Northeast, as the scene is still active. Roads in the immediate area have been shut down.
This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.