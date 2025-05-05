University of St. Thomas track athlete is shattering school records this season

University of St. Thomas track and field athlete Olivia Keller is known for her speed on the track. The junior captain broke the school record for the 400 meter this season.

"I think that record is meant to be continually broken," Keller said. "Our team is building and building on each other, so just to be a part of that, is just amazing."

She also broke the long jump UST track and field program record at 5.90 meters this season, and most recently the school record for the 400 meter hurdles.

Getting height is a skill she learned way before track and field, when she started Irish dancing as a first grader. This passion unknowingly at the time laid the groundwork for the sport she would pursue as a D1 athlete.

"A lot of it was the leaps and movements I had learned in Irish dance, and then I started learning hurdles about a year and half ago here at [University of] St. Thomas, which is pretty similar as well, so it definitely helped with my overall athleticism," said Keller.

Keller does it all. She's a heptathlon athlete, meaning she competes in seven different track and field events. Running is her strength, but it's more meaningful when she succeeds in throwing, a newer skill for her.

"I'm way more excited about that because you can see the improvement happening," said Keller.

On top of being a student-athlete, she's a pre-med student majoring in neuroscience, currently studying for her med-school exam. She also recently wrote a children's book called "The Speaking Seashell," about a child's relationship with their grandparents.

"As kids who are growing up, just emphasizing that bond between their grandparents and all that they can learn," said Keller.

Just like she races for the finish line in track, Keller runs at her other passions with the same tenacity.

"I had an idea and I took action on it, and that's definitely what I try to do a lot in life," said Keller.