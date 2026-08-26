University of Minnesota researchers looking at new ways to protect soybeans from pests

Researchers at the University of Minnesota are looking at new ways to protect soybeans from pests while using fewer chemicals in the process.

It's the second biggest crop in Minnesota and we're the third largest state for its production, but our soybeans need some help.

"The soybean aphid is our most significant insect pest in soybean. They're tiny little insects that suck the sap out of the plants and you can get literally hundreds or thousands of those on plants and they can reduce the soybean yield," said Bob Koch, a professor with the University of Minnesota's Department of Entomology.

Koch said that reduction can be as much as 40% along with the help of fellow invasive pests like the Japanese beetle and brown marmorated stink bug.

"Farmers have been actively managing and protecting their crops, right? But unfortunately, that management continues to rely mainly on insecticides," Koch said.

With the resistance, cost and environmental concerns those pesticides bring, Koch and his team are looking to use cover crops as an alternative, and they're already seeing some good news with the help of a few farmers across the state.

"One of the newer cover crops that's being developed, Pennycress, if you plant soybean into that, you get fewer soybean aphids. They protect the soil to reduce erosion. They sequester excess nutrients, so not running off into our waters and for pest management, it's kind of a preventative control tactic," Koch said.

Koch said farmers will also be able to harvest the cover crop seeds, which can be used in other industries, reducing waste and potentially making them even more beneficial. Koch added there is still more lab work to be done, but he's hopeful to see this technique at more farms across the state and country in the coming years.